Three Indian Dishes Ranked Among World’s Best 50 Breakfasts, Third Might Surprise You!

India’s morning flavors are making waves on the global stage, and foodies have reason to celebrate. TasteAtlas, the internationally recognised food and travel guide, has just released its much-awaited list of the “50 Best Breakfasts in the World,” and THREE Indian classics have carved out a place among the global elite. From the fiery streets of Maharashtra to the bustling lanes of Delhi and the homely kitchens of North India, Misal Pav, Paratha, and Chole Bhature have earned well-deserved spots in the top rankings.

These dishes aren’t just about taste, they represent culture, community, and comfort. Here's a look at why these iconic Indian breakfasts have taken the world by storm.

Ranked #18: Misal Pav- Maharashtra’s Fiery Masterpiece

Spicy, crunchy, colorful, and comforting, Misal Pav is a dish that packs a punch with every bite. Ranked 18th on the list, this Maharashtrian delicacy is a flavorful mix of spicy sprouted bean curry (misal), topped with crunchy farsan, fresh onions, coriander, and a dash of lemon, served with buttered pav (bread rolls).

According to TasteAtlas, "It is mandatory for a true misal to be spicy, while the base needs to be crunchy. Visually, it should look like a work of art, typically red, brown, orange, and green."

Often consumed as a breakfast, snack, or brunch, Misal Pav is not just a dish, it’s a morning ritual in many Maharashtrian households and eateries.

Ranked #23: Paratha- The North Indian Breakfast Essential

Coming in at #23, Paratha isn’t just a meal, it’s an emotion. Whether stuffed with spiced potatoes, cauliflower, paneer, or just plain layered with ghee, parathas are versatile, hearty, and deeply satisfying.

A staple in North Indian homes, this dish is often served with yogurt, pickles, and a dollop of butter. What makes parathas special is their adaptability, each region has its own version, from the flaky lachha parathas of Punjab to the thick, crispy variants found in UP and Bihar.

Paratha’s place in the global breakfast scene is well-earned; it’s comfort food at its finest.

Ranked #32: Chole Bhature- Delhi’s Street Food Superstar

At #32, Chole Bhature is as indulgent as breakfast can get. A fluffy, deep-fried bhature served with spicy chickpea curry (chole), it’s a beloved dish across North India, especially Delhi.

Often eaten on weekends or special occasions, it combines rich flavors and satisfying textures that leave you full, and happy, for hours. It's street food at its most iconic, and its inclusion in the global list reflects just how universally delicious it is.

More Indian Favorites in the Extended List

While TasteAtlas’ Instagram post revealed the top 50, their website featured extended rankings up to 100, with even more Indian dishes making the cut. Dishes like Nihari, Shrikhand, and Palak Paneer proudly represent India's culinary depth and variety in the breakfast space.

TasteAtlas has previously recognised Indian breads and curries in their world rankings, and this continued appreciation showcases India's growing influence on the global food map.

Why This Recognition Matters

This isn’t just a list, it’s a celebration of how Indian cuisine is earning its rightful place on global breakfast tables. These dishes showcase the rich tapestry of Indian flavors, spices, textures, traditions, and stories passed down through generations.

In a world where food is increasingly connecting cultures, India’s breakfast dishes stand out not just for taste but for the joy and nostalgia they serve with every bite.

So next time you dig into a plate of Misal Pav, roll up a hot paratha, or enjoy the spicy-satisfying chaos of Chole Bhature, remember, you're not just eating breakfast, you're experiencing a slice of India that the world has come to admire.

Hungry yet? You’re not alone.