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Three Indian oil tankers cross Strait of Hormuz safely amid rising tensions

Three Indian oil tankers carrying over 8.6 lakh MT of cargo safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Sonowal says India is protecting maritime interests amid regional tensions.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Three Indian oil tankers cross Strait of Hormuz safely amid rising tensions
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Oil tankers transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

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