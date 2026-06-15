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Three Indian sailors killed, no remorse or apology from US: Has Rubio sent India a warning?

The controversy began after the US State Department released details of a phone call between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:11 AM IST
Three Indian sailors killed, no remorse or apology from US: Has Rubio sent India a warning?
Image Credit: L-R: The three deceased sea fearers and footage of the strike on the ship&#039;s engine room. (Photo: Instagram/CENTCOM)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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