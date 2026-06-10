3 Indians missing after attack on vessel off Oman coast; New Delhi condemns strike

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, which has reportedly left three Indian crew members missing. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Oman is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), of the 24 Indians on board, 21 crew members have been rescued so far.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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"Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," it added.

It added that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," the statement continued.

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Indian Embassy in Oman says...

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated that it has learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

MT Marivex incident

On Monday, 24 Indian seafarers aboard MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel MT Marivex, were rescued following a fire incident south of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had expressed gratitude to the Omani government for their support in the rescue operation.

"The ship MT Marivex was disabled off the coast of Oman. We have learned that it is a Palau-flagged vessel. We also understand there was some exchange of communication between the ship and the US Navy before the incident," he said.

"There were 24 crew members on board the ship, all of them being Indian nationals. All 24 have been rescued, and they are safe. Our Embassy, for this purpose, for the evacuation and rescue purpose, contacted the Omani authorities who swung into action,” Jaiswal stated.

India on West Asia tensions

On Monday, India had deeply regretted the renewed attacks in West Asia, emphasising that the fresh developments are a matter of "utmost concern" to the international community.

"This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies," the Ministry said.

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA stated.

West Asia tensions

Regional tensions in West Asia began on February 28 following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior leaders.

In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting U.S. and Israeli interests across the region.

Tehran tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for a massive portion of global energy, sparking widespread global concerns.

(with agencies' inputs)

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