Three injured in police encounter with criminals in Delhi’s Usmanpur

New Delhi: The Crime Branch team of Delhi Police’s Shakarpur unit on Friday engaged in an encounter with members of Meerut’s notorious Asad gang in the Usmanpur area. Acting on specific inputs that gang leader Asad would be arriving there with his associates, the team laid a trap.

Police said the three accused reached the spot on a motorcycle and were asked to surrender. However, upon realising they were surrounded, they allegedly opened fire at the officers. The Crime Branch team retaliated, shooting all three in the leg before overpowering and arresting them.

One sub-inspector narrowly escaped injury after a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.The arrested men, including gang leader Asad, are said to be involved in multiple criminal cases and have been admitted to hospital.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident comes close on the heels of similar encounters reported in the capital. On Thursday, a gunfight in the Ghazipur area led to the arrest of two suspects, one of whom sustained a bullet injury to the leg and was taken for treatment.

Earlier this week, two men accused in the Aya Nagar shooting case were apprehended after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka; both suffered leg injuries, and police recovered two sophisticated firearms along with live cartridges from the spot.

In October, another exchange of fire took place in Mehrauli between Delhi Police and a wanted criminal, Koku Pahadia, who was injured during the operation. Two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets in that incident, while a constable sustained an injury to his arm.

(With ANI inputs)