Jammu and Kashmir

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed by security forces after an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 3).

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama
ANI photo

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed by security forces after an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 3). According to Jammu and Kashmir police, huge amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists. Search operation is still underway in the area.

The operation to eliminate the terrorists was launched on Tuesday (June 2) night after a joint team of Police, Army's 55 RR and 183 BN of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area. Security forces have retrieved the bodies of three dead terrorists and are ascertaining their identities. 

It is learnt that as soon as the security forces reached the spot, the terrorists opened fire on them, forcing the security forces to retaliate thus triggering off an encounter.  Internet services have been snapped in Pulwama as a precautionary measure.

It is to be noted that security forces have killed five JeM terrorists in the last 24 hours.

