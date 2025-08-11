Three Key Legislative Bills To Be Discussed In Lok Sabha Today

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

The day's proceedings will begin at 11 am with questions entered in a separate list to be asked and answers given. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the table by ministers from various departments, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Kirtivardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Sukanta Majumdar for Ministry of Education.

Among the key reports to be presented is the Eighth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy' by Shashi Tharoor and Arun Govil. The Standing Committee on Finance will table its twenty-fifth Report on the 'Evolving Role of the Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape' by Bhartruhari Mahtab and Thiru Arun Nehru.

For the Standing Committee on Railways, C.M. Ramesh and Bhola Singh will present two reports, including one on the construction and maintenance of rail tunnels and bridges and another on action taken regarding Demands for Grants (2025-26).

For the Standing Committee on Water Resources, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Rodmal Nagar will present four action-taken reports on Demands for Grants (2024-25 and 2025-26) for the Departments of Drinking Water & Sanitation and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

For the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Raju Bista will present reports on 'Clean and Green Village: Role of Panchayats' and action taken on Demands for Grants (2025-26).

For the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, P.C. Mohan and Anoop Pradhan Valmiki will present three action-taken reports covering the Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Tribal Affairs, and Minority Affairs.

For the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Darshan Singh Choudhary will present the 362nd Report on action taken regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, in Higher Education.

Ministers will also make statements.

Pankaj Chaudhary will make statements on the implementation status of committee recommendations regarding credit flows to the MSME sector, cyber security and white-collar crimes, and the regulation of the insurance sector.

Harsh Malhotra will make statements on recommendations related to Demands for Grants (2024-25 and 2025-26) pertaining to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

On the legislative front, the House will take up three significant bills for consideration and passing.

First is the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, introduced by Mansukh Mandaviya. This bill seeks to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, and ethical practices based on the Olympic and Paralympic Charters. It also proposes a unified mechanism for resolving sports disputes and grievances.

Second is the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, also to be moved by Mansukh Mandaviya. This amendment aims to amend the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022. Both sports-related bills will be discussed together.

Third is the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, to be moved by Sarbananda Sonowal. This bill aims to consolidate port laws, promote integrated port development, establish State Maritime Boards and a Maritime State Development Council, manage environmental and security issues, and provide mechanisms for resolving port-related disputes.