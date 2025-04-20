Three Killed As Heavy Rainfall Trigger Landslide In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban; Rescue Ops Underway
Heavy rains in J&K's Ramban caused flash floods and landslides resulting the death of 3 lives.
Heavy rain triggered flash floods in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in the deaths of three people and the rescue of more than 100 individuals early on Sunday, officials said.
The continuous rainfall over the J-K regions also resulted in landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended, they said, PTI reported.
