Three-Language Row Reaches SC, TN Police Blocks BJP’s Signature Drive; Annamalai Vows To ‘Not Back Down’

Tamil Nadu Three Language Policy: Amid the ongoing debate around the alleged 'imposition of languages' in the Southern States, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking implementation of the three-language formula, proposed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal.

The plea filed by BJP lawyer GS Mani said the refusal or failure of the state government to implement the National Educational Policy of the Central Government or sign an MoU may harm the public interest or infringe on citizens' rights. Meanwhile, former Telangana Governor and BJP Leader Tamilisai Soundarajan was stopped by police in her attempt to carry forward the BJP Signature Campaign in support of the National Education Policy in Chennai.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP State President K. Annamalai, and others participated in the campaign questioning DMK's opposition to the three-language policy under NEP. The BJP leader Soundararajan questioned why children are denied the opportunity to study another language, which will open new job opportunities. Annamalai claimed that police have "arrested" Tamilisai Soundararajan and said the party will not back down.

Here Are Top Updates

1. Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai on Thursday claimed that over one lakh people across the state have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party's online campaign on the three-language policy.

2. The petition filed in the top court sought direction to the state governments to implement the National Education Policy and sign an MoU, which involves fundamental public welfare and rights of education, constitutional rights, or government obligations that are being neglected or violated and is very well maintainable. "The state government is under a constitutional or legal obligation to implement the National Educational Policy 2020 of the central government and to enter into an MOU for the implementation of the said policy, scheme, or project," the petition stated, as quoted by ANI.

3. All state governments except Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal have adopted and implemented the central government's most important national education policy, the tri-language curriculum policy, advocate Mani said.

4. In the petition, the National Education Policy is a major education policy plan brought by the central government to improve the quality of school education for students from all walks of life. "All Indian languages should be taught free of cost to schoolchildren belonging to the poor, scheduled tribes, backward, and the most backward classes children," the petition added.

5. The petition said that the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal are refusing to accept the three-language formula for political reasons, citing the false reason of imposing Hindi.

6. The central government's laws, plans, and policies apply to all state governments, the petition further stated. It is the duty of the state government to implement such a policy, and this is a fundamental duty and right given in the Constitution, it added. "Free education is a fundamental right given by the Constitution. By refusing to accept this plan, the state government is denying the fundamental right of free education to the schoolchildren concerned. Therefore, the Supreme Court should intervene in this matter and issue an order to these three state governments to immediately implement the central government's National Education Policy," added the PIL.

7. While the Centre defended the policy as a step towards multilingualism, Tamil Nadu said that it unfairly pressures non-Hindi-speaking states.

8. The Tamil Nadu government has accused the central government of trying to push Hindi "sideways" through the NEP, despite the state's longstanding resistance to such policies.

9. The government has strongly opposed implementing the NEP, raising concern over the three-language formula and alleging that the Centre wants to "impose" Hindi.

10. In a post on X, Annamalai attacked CM Stalin on the issue and said, "Having realised that the opposition to the three-language policy hasn't yielded support from the common people, Thiru MK Stalin has now jumped to the imaginary Hindi imposition." The Tamil Nadu BJP chief further claimed that the Tamil language is not being taught compulsorily in the matriculation schools.

(With ANI Inputs)