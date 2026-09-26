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  • /Three more minor girls approach SIT in Veeramani POCSO case as probe widens

Three more minor girls approach SIT in Veeramani POCSO case as probe widens

Veeramani, 85, is lodged in Chennai's Puzhal prison following his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Shanthi, 61, and her husband Mahendra Simman, 63, have also been arrested in connection with the case. The allegations against all three remain under investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Three more minor girls approach SIT in Veeramani POCSO case as probe widens
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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