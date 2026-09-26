/Three more minor girls approach SIT in Veeramani POCSO case as probe widens

Three more minor girls have approached the all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual abuse allegations against GEM Granites owner R Veeramani, taking the reported number of complainants to 15 and widening the investigation into alleged offences against girls who were minors at the time.
The development comes as the SIT, constituted by Chennai Police on September 24, continues to examine the allegations against Veeramani and two others. The team is headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi, with Joint Commissioner Disha Mittal, Superintendent of Police Mutharasi and Deputy Commissioner Geethanjali as members.
Veeramani, 85, is lodged in Chennai's Puzhal prison following his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Shanthi, 61, and her husband Mahendra Simman, 63, have also been arrested in connection with the case. The allegations against all three remain under investigation.
Investigators are examining allegations that videos involving Veeramani and minors were recorded and later used in an attempt to extort crores of rupees. Police have also been examining additional evidence and statements from alleged survivors as the scope of the case has expanded.
The case had earlier faced an attempt at closure by the police. A special POCSO court rejected the closure report and directed that the investigation be continued. The girl who was allegedly seen in the original video was subsequently traced and her statement was recorded before a Judicial Magistrate.
The expansion of the investigation has also raised questions over the handling of the case at an earlier stage. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has called for action against anyone found to have delayed or suppressed the investigation.
Political opponents have accused the previous DMK government of covering up the alleged offences. That remains an allegation and has not been established as a finding in the case.
Former DMK minister S Regupathy has denied any connection between the party and Veeramani, and said those responsible should be punished.
The question of who authorised the earlier attempt to close the case, and why, remains part of the wider investigation. The SIT is now tasked with recording the accounts of the new complainants, examining available evidence and determining whether further offences or accused persons need to be added to the case.
The team has also appealed to other women and girls who may have been affected to come forward and report their complaints.
The identities of the complainants are being withheld as the allegations concern sexual offences against minors.
(With IANS inputs)
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