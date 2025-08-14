Three OGWs Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In North Kashmir’s Handwara

Security forces arrested three overground workers (OGWs) who are, as per reports, affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit during a search operation in the Wajhama village of Handwara, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, during which three suspects were intercepted. Upon searching them, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The recovered items include one pistol with a magazine, 20 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and 20 offensive posters. All three individuals are residents of the Kupwara district.

The trio has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of their involvement and any possible links with active militants in the region.