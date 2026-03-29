Three soldiers injured after fellow jawan opens fire at army camp in J&K's Kupwara

Three soldiers were injured, one of them critically, after a fellow jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at an army camp in the Trehgam area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Naik Driver Mechanical Transport Pawan Kumar, who reportedly used his personal INSAS rifle to fire at his colleagues. He was quickly overpowered, disarmed, and taken into custody within the brigade.

The three injured soldiers were evacuated to the Military Hospital in Drugmulla, where they are currently undergoing treatment. One of the three is reported to be in a critical condition; the other two are said to be stable.

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An internal inquiry is expected to be conducted to determine the motive behind the firing. There has been no official statement from the army on the incident so far.

A recurring concern

Fratricidal firing incidents, in which a soldier turns his weapon on colleagues, have occurred previously among security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, including in the Rajouri and Kupwara sectors.

Such incidents are generally attributed to a combination of factors rooted in the unique pressures of sustained counterinsurgency deployment. Prolonged exposure to life-threatening situations, long duty hours, separation from family, and isolation in high-altitude postings are widely cited as contributing to significant psychological stress among personnel.

Disputes over denied leave or perceived harsh treatment by superiors have also been identified as triggers, as have unresolved family matters. Modern connectivity, while keeping soldiers in touch with home, can compound the problem; constant updates on family disputes over land, finances, or personal matters, without any ability to intervene, can heighten feelings of guilt and helplessness.

Experts note that pre-existing mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, and alcohol dependency, feature in a considerable number of such cases. Poor living conditions, limited recreational facilities, and inadequate command structures are also considered contributing factors.

In response to the continuing occurrence of such incidents, the army has launched studies into the mental health of its personnel and introduced measures, including improved training, stress management workshops, and increased leave opportunities.

(with inputs from Syed Khalid Hussain and IANS)