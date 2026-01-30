Three stolen Tamil Nadu bronze sculptures to be returned by US Museum

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has announced that it will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after investigations confirmed that the artefacts were illegally removed from temples in Tamil Nadu. The decision followed detailed provenance research carried out by the museum.

The sculptures identified for repatriation are a Shiva Nataraja from the Chola period dating to around 990 CE, a Somaskanda sculpture from the 12th century Chola era, and Saint Sundarar with Paravai, dating back to the 16th-century Vijayanagar period.

The Washington based museum said the Government of India has agreed to place one of the sculptures on a long-term loan with the institution. This arrangement will enable the museum to present the complete history of the artefact, from its creation and illicit removal to its eventual return while highlighting its commitment to ethical collecting and provenance research.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The museum noted that the bronzes were originally sacred objects used in temple processions and reflect the exceptional craftsmanship of South India’s bronze casting tradition.

The Shiva Nataraja, which will remain on long-term loan, is set to be displayed as part of the exhibition “The Art of Knowing in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayas.”

Why sculptures are being returned

As per NDTV reports, As part of a comprehensive review of its South Asian collection, the National Museum of Asian Art carried out an in-depth provenance study of the three bronze sculptures, closely examining their ownership and transaction records.

In 2023, working with the Photo Archives of the French Institute of Pondicherry, museum researchers established that the bronzes had been photographed at temples in Tamil Nadu between 1956 and 1959. The findings were later assessed by the Archaeological Survey of India, which confirmed that the artefacts had been removed in breach of Indian law, reportedly.

Commenting on the decision, museum director Chase F. Robinson said the institution remains committed to responsible stewardship of cultural heritage and greater transparency in its collections.

“Our goal is to understand the objects we hold in their full historical and cultural context,” Robinson said. “That means tracing not only how they entered the museum, but also their origins and movements over time. Through rigorous research and collaboration with global partners, we are setting new standards for provenance studies in Asian art. The return of these sculptures reflects our commitment to ethical museum practices, and we are deeply grateful to the Government of India for allowing the continued display of the revered Shiva Nataraja for our visitors.”

The museum said it is coordinating closely with the Embassy of India to finalise arrangements for the return. The process was supported by the museum’s provenance research team and curators of South and Southeast Asian art, along with assistance from the French Institute of Pondicherry and several organisations and individuals worldwide.