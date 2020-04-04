Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday (April 4). The encounter ensued at Khur Batpora village near Damhal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday morning at 5.45 am.

#Encounter has started between Police/SFs & terrorists in Hardmand Guri, Manzgam #Kulgam. Same group of #terrorists trapped who killed 3 civilians recently. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 4, 2020

The troops of the 18 battalion of CRPF, SOG of JKP and 9 Rashtriya Rifles were conducting a cordon and search operation in the area when they made contact with the terrorists.

After a brief encounter all three terrorists were killed.

The terrorists had reportedly killed three civilians recently.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, the security forces had on Friday busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba-linked terror module and arrested four terrorists and five overground workers of the outfit in two operations. According to Zee Media reports, the four LeT terrorists and five OGWs were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara and Sopore areas.

The security forces had launched a search operation in Gund Chogal village in Kupwara district's Handwara area after receiving inputs about the presence of some terrorists there.

A large cache of arms including - three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 332 AK-47 rounds, 12 hand grenades, three pistols and six pistol magazines - were also seized from them.