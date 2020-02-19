Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Three terrorists were killed after a brief encounter between the terrorists and a joint team of security forces in Tral of Pulwama district in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

A cordon operation was laid down to search for militants hiding in the area. The militants fired at the security forces after which an encounter ensued.

Confirming the encounter, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Awantipora: Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow."

The bodies of the terrorists are being recovered while the search operation is still underway.