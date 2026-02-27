Three time former Tamil Nadu CM, O. Panneerselvam joins DMK Ahead of Polls
Former three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin ahead of the upcoming elections.
Tamil Nadu upcoming assembly elections: Former three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the upcoming elections. He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.
The move is being seen as a significant political development in Tamil Nadu’s pre-poll landscape. It could potentially reshape alliances and influence voter dynamics in the state.
