Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021693https://zeenews.india.com/india/three-time-former-tamil-nadu-cm-o-panneerselvam-joins-dmk-ahead-of-polls-3021693.html
NewsIndiaThree time former Tamil Nadu CM, O. Panneerselvam joins DMK Ahead of Polls
TAMIL NADU

Three time former Tamil Nadu CM, O. Panneerselvam joins DMK Ahead of Polls

Former three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin ahead of the upcoming elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Three time former Tamil Nadu CM, O. Panneerselvam joins DMK Ahead of PollsImage Credit: ( IANS )

Tamil Nadu upcoming assembly elections: Former three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the upcoming elections. He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The move is being seen as a significant political development in Tamil Nadu’s pre-poll landscape. It could potentially reshape alliances and influence voter dynamics in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu