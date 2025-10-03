Three senior women officials from a private institute, including an associate dean, have been arrested in connection with the alleged harassment of female students by self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, police said on Thursday, as per reports.

As per the media reports, the arrested individuals have been identified as Associate Dean Shweta Sharma, Executive Director Bhawna Kapil, and Senior Faculty member Kajal. According to officials, they face charges of abetment, issuing threats, and destruction of evidence.

During questioning, the trio reportedly admitted to acting on the instructions of 62-year-old Saraswati, coercing students under the guise of enforcing discipline and punctuality. Police said the women pressured victims and even forced them to delete obscene messages sent by Saraswati from their phones.

A police team visited the guest house in Almora, where Saraswati is alleged to have stayed with several students. A senior officer confirmed that investigators have verified key details at the location.

Digital evidence obtained from mobile phones revealed that Saraswati had made inappropriate comments on student photos shared in a yoga group chat on a messaging app.

Saraswati was arrested in Agra last Sunday after evading capture. As part of the investigation, police took him back to the private institute in Delhi, where he allegedly sexually harassed 17 students, for scene recreation and site verification.

During a fresh search conducted on Wednesday, officers seized pornographic material, a sex toy, and multiple CDs from his premises, a senior officer involved in the probe said.

Further analysis of Saraswati’s phone revealed lewd chat records, in which he addressed women as “baby doll” and is alleged to have offered them to clients overseas. Police also recovered several images, including doctored photos showing him alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and a UK leader.

According to the investigation, Saraswati allegedly lured women with false promises of jobs as flight attendants or positions at his institute. These pretences were used to initiate personal and inappropriate conversations.

His office, police said, was styled like a luxury hotel suite, likely to impress visitors. He frequently gifted expensive items, including jewellery, and asked the women to send photos and videos of themselves practising yoga.

One senior officer familiar with the case noted, “Saraswati’s attitude reflects no guilt or remorse of any kind.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with more revelations expected as police examine the digital evidence and testimonies.