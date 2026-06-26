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Mundka septic tank accident: 3 labourers die after inhaling toxic fumes; Delhi Police launch investigation

Three workers tragically died from toxic gas inhalation inside a factory septic tank in Delhi's Mundka. Police are probing safety compliance failures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Mundka septic tank accident: 3 labourers die after inhaling toxic fumes; Delhi Police launch investigation
Image Credit: Mundka septic tank accident: 3 labourers die after inhaling toxic fumes. (Social media/X)

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