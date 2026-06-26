/Mundka septic tank accident: 3 labourers die after inhaling toxic fumes; Delhi Police launch investigation

An industrial tragedy resulted in the deaths of three employees on Friday afternoon due to inhalation of highly poisonous gases in the septic tank of a factory in Mundka Industrial Area in Outer Delhi.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reports receiving a call at around 12:03 PM about people trapped inside a septic tank at Factory No. 93/8. Although the path was obstructed by heavy vehicular traffic, DFS teams had to take up alternative routes passing through Tikri in order to undertake the rescue mission. The trapped victims were pulled out of the tank, only to be found dead.
Initial findings reveal that the accident occurred during normal maintenance work or cleaning operations.
The first link: A worker entered the underground tank in order to carry out some task but was soon overcome by invisible pockets of highly poisonous gases and fainted right there.
The rescue Attempt: In a desperate bid to pull their colleague to safety, the second and third workers entered the chamber one after the other. Lacking standard breathing equipment, both succumbed to the same lethal concentration of gases and collapsed inside the structure.
Emergency personnel shifted the three pulled workers to a nearby hospital where medical authorities officially declared them brought dead. Police have identified the deceased as:
All three victims were residents of the Indra Jheel area located within Sultanpuri in Outer Delhi. Following the rescue, the fire department requested the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mundka via the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to oversee the subsequent formalities.
The Mundka Police Station has initiated detailed legal proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.
Investigating Officer SI Pravesh confirmed that while preliminary evidence heavily points to asphyxiation due to toxic gas accumulation, a full forensic review is underway. Central to the police investigation is whether the factory management adhered to statutory industrial safety norms and if the workers were provided with basic personal protective equipment (PPE), gas detectors, or harness lines prior to entry.
Industrial safety experts emphasise that enclosed underground structures like septic tanks, sewage pits, and chemical chambers act as natural traps for dangerous byproduct gases.
Hazardous Gas Accumulation: Over time, the organic breakdown of waste in unventilated spaces generates high volumes of hydrogen sulfide, methane, and carbon dioxide. These gases displace clean oxygen completely. Inhaling them can paralyze a worker's respiratory system, causing unconsciousness in less than a minute.
Safety protocols mandate that no personnel should ever enter an underground chamber without first mechanically ventilating the space, testing air quality with electronic meters, and wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) alongside a dedicated standby rescue team at the surface.
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