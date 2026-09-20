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  • /Three-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Hyderabad, CCTV footage surfaces

Three-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Hyderabad, CCTV footage surfaces

The incident comes amid concerns over road safety and pedestrian vulnerability in Hyderabad.

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Three-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Hyderabad, CCTV footage surfaces
Image Credit: ANI

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Three-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Hyderabad, CCTV footage surfaces
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