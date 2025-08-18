Three Years Of War: What European Countries Have Lost Due To The Russia-Ukraine War

In a rare show of unity, global leaders are gathering at the White House for a discussion on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting will be led by US President Donald Trump, with five key European leaders.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb are all in attendance. Alongside them, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are also part of the crucial deliberations.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analysed what European Countries lost due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The war in Ukraine, now dragging into its third year, continues to pose severe economic and security challenges for Europe. Though the fighting is taking place on Ukrainian soil, the consequences are deeply felt across NATO countries.

Before the war, European nations were heavily reliant on Russian energy. Approximately 30 per cent of Europe’s oil consumption came from Russia, with Germany and Finland among the biggest buyers. Russia also supplied about 40 per cent of Europe’s gas, with Germany and Italy as major importers, including direct supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline. In addition, nearly 45 per cent of Europe’s coal imports came from Russia, leaving Germany particularly dependent.

This heavy reliance has turned energy into both a political and strategic crisis. While Europe supports Ukraine militarily to counter Moscow’s aggression, its leaders are also grappling with the challenges of energy security in a deeply interconnected conflict.