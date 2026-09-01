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Three young men drown while bathing in Delhi's Sanjay Jheel, police confirm

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call about the drowning was received at around 7:24 pm. A police team reached the spot and found that the three men had drowned in the lake.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
Three young men drown while bathing in Delhi's Sanjay Jheel, police confirm
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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