Three young men, aged around 22 to 25, drowned in Sanjay Jheel in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call about the drowning was received at around 7:24 pm. A police team reached the spot and found that the three men had drowned in the lake.
“All three were taken out of the water and were found unresponsive. They were shifted to LBS Hospital, where further medico-legal proceedings are being conducted,” the police said.
Delhi Police- "At about 1924 hrs today, a PCR call regarding the drowning of three persons in Sanjay Jheel, under PS Pandav Nagar, was received. On reaching the spot, it was found that three young men, aged approximately 22–25 years, had drowned in the lake. All three were taken…— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026
All three deceased are believed to be local residents of Kalyanpuri. Police said their exact names, addresses and other details are being ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.