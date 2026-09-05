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Kerala: Eight killed in Thrissur as speeding car rams parked lorry on National Highway 66

Eight people, suspected to be engineering students from Tamil Nadu, were killed when their car rammed into a parked lorry on National Highway 66 in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Kerala: Eight killed in Thrissur as speeding car rams parked lorry on National Highway 66
Image Credit: Thrissur car accident.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Kerala: Eight killed in Thrissur as speeding car rams parked lorry on National Highway 66
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