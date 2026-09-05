/Kerala: Eight killed in Thrissur as speeding car rams parked lorry on National Highway 66

Eight people, identified as students from neighboring Tamil Nadu, died in a catastrophic road accident on National Highway 66 at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, central Kerala. The tragedy unfolded around 11:40 PM on Friday when the Tamil Nadu-registered car traveling from the Guruvayur direction toward Kodungallur slammed into the rear of a freight lorry parked along the highway.
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