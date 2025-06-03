'Thunder-Blunder': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Narendra-Surrender' Remark

Congress Leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday made a sharp remark against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'surrendered after the United States President Donald Trump's call'. The BJP has come out in sharp criticism against the remark of the Congress leader.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers in Bhopal, Gandhi added that if slight pressure is exerted on RSS-BJP, "they run away out of fear".

"Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. If slight pressure is put on them, they run away out of fear. When Trump called Modi ji-'Modi ji kya kar rahe ho, Narendra-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narendra ji followed Trump," the Congress Leader said.

He also brought up the 1971 war under the then-PM Indira Gandhi and said, "In the 1971 war, the Seventh Fleet (came from the US), India Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have this habit of writing letters of surrender."

BJP's Backlash

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a post on X shared the picture of PM Modi and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji = Thunder; Rahul Gandhi = Blunder"

On the other hand, speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi's words reflect his values ​as he makes such indecent remarks against the country's Prime Minister. But this is what can be expected from Rahul Gandhi, whose heart beats for Pakistan. Because when he offers a floral tribute to the statue of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, he does not remove his shoes."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan's terror masters. From Salman Khurshid to Shashi Tharoor, every Congress leader is talking about this, and Pakistan itself is giving evidence of this... The people of the country see this uncivilised Rahul Gandhi as an agent of Pakistan..." he added.

Trump's Claim For Mediations

The tensions between India and Pakistan were escalating for days after the Islamic State had launched a swarm of drone and missile attacks on the Indian territory, following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 individuals were killed. After Islamabad's aggression that followed the beginning of Operation Sindoor, New Delhi launched strikes on Pakistan's airbases.

On May 10, it was announced that a ceasefire had been reached after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart. After this, the US President, on more than one occasion, has claimed credit for helping to stop the hostilities between the two neighbouring countries.