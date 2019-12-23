Thunderous response to Zee News' awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act

Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of India against the Citizenship Amendent Act (CAA), Zee News has launched a public awareness campaign to make people aware about the new legislation and dispel the myths and rumours surrounding the new law.

In the campaign, Zee News is seeking the support of the people via a missed call. If you support the Citizenship Amendment Act, all you need to do is give a missed call on 7836800500 and 7834998998, which are toll-free numbers. The miss call on these numbers means that you are in support of the new Act.

The campaign was launched on Saturday (December 21) and it has received a massive response so far with 35,39,075 people pledging their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act till 10:30 AM on Tuesday (December 24, 2019).

Massive and violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have gripped the nation with the situation escalating in several places including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and other Northeastern states.

The Act aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, pro-Citizenship Amendment Act are also now taking place in several parts of the country with the demonstrators hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a legislation which aims at granting a dignified life to Hindu and other religious persecuted minorities from three neighbouring nations.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a communication campaign to counter misinformation spread by Congress and other opposition parties over the new law leading to violent protests. “The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced.