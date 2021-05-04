हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

Thunderstorm, light rain predicted over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate intensity rain has been predicted over isolated parts of entire Delhi, and nearby areas by IMD department. 

Thunderstorm, light rain predicted over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh
File Photo

New Delhi: A thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain has been predicted over isolated parts of entire Delhi, Kurukshetra, Yamuna Nagar, Shamli, Nagar, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Gurugram, and adjoining areas by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

In a statement issued at 3 pm the IMD said that this is likely during the next two hours.

Thunderstorm, light rain predicted over Delhi, adjoining areas

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed 10-20 kmph would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Shamli, Nagar, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Gurugram and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," said the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi in a tweet.

It also predicted light rain with wind speed of 10-20 km per hour in Haryana's Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal and in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja, Barsana and in Rajasthan's Nadbai and other adjoining areas during the next two hours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IMDThunderstormRainRainfallDelhi rainsDelhiHaryanaUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Serum Institute to start phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax by mid-May

Must Watch

PT8M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Kangana trolled by making false statements on Shahrukh Khan