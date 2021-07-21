Thunderstorms likely in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Delhi to witness moderate rainfall in next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi: Moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday (July 21).

For Delhi, the IMD said that it is very likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at scattered places over the next 24 hours.

The intensity of rainfall over northwest India is likely to reduce further after 24 hours, the weather department added.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India (Punjab and Uttar Pradesh) on July 21 with further reduction thereafter," the MeT was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over west and central India over the coming three-four days, the IMD said in its bulletin.

“Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and the Gujarat region for the next four-five days,” the weather department stated.

Konkan, Goa and the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 21-22. In addition, as per the forecast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is likely over east and central India during July 21-24.

Further, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 21-22, and over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh on July 22.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday. Heavy rains also hit the metropolis on Sunday and Monday as well.

(With agency inputs)

