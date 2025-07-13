Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, on Sunday termed the Tibet-related issue a “thorn” in India-China relations. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Sunday evening, marking his first visit to China in five years. The relations between the two nations have been tense since the Galwan Valley conflict of 2020.

The trip also comes at a time when both countries are seeking to ease tensions and strengthen diplomatic ties. In a post on the social media platform X, Jing added that issues related to Xizang (Tibet) have become a “burden” for India.

"It has been noted some people from strategic and academic communities, including former officials, have made some improper remarks on the reincarnation of Dalai Lama, contrary to Indian government’s public stance," she wrote in the post.

The Spokesperson further added that as professionals in foreign affairs, "they should be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, and that the reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China, brooking no interference of any external forces."

"In reality, Xizang-related issue is a thorn in China-India relations and has become a burden for India. Playing the “Xizang card” will definitely end up shooting oneself in the foot," she continued.

Earlier, the Chinese government has also reiterated its stance on the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, with Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stating that the process is inherently an internal affair of China, adding that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed."

Jaishankar's China Visit

Jaishankar is on a visit to Singapore and China from July 13 to 15 and is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing for a bilateral meeting on Monday. Jaishankar and Wang last met in February on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg.

Jaishankar will also attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' in Tianjin on July 15.

As per ANI, Wang Yi is expected to visit India next month to meet NSA Ajit Doval – part of a planned round of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at resolving the decades-old boundary dispute.

India-China Relations

During the recent India-Pakistan clash, China's support to Islamabad could remain a sticking point in the diplomatic talks between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between India and China was the worst border clash in over 40 years, resulting in the death of soldiers on both sides.

(with ANI inputs)