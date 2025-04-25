TiE Delhi-NCR’s India Internet Day 2025 To Decode India’s $1 Trillion Digital Future

New Delhi, NCR: The 14th edition of iDay is slated for 2nd May 2025, at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, with a focused agenda: to map India’s path to a projected $1 trillion digital economy by 2030. TiE Delhi-NCR presents India Internet Day 2025 (iDay) is India’s largest and most definitive startup event for tech entrepreneurs. As the world enters a new digital era shaped by AI, connectivity, and digital platforms, India stands ready—not just to keep up, but to define the digital future. Against this backdrop, TiE Delhi-NCR presents India Internet Day 2025 (iDay), India’s largest and most definitive startup event for tech entrepreneurs.

The 14th edition of iDay is slated for 2nd May 2025, at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, with a focused agenda: to map India’s path to a projected $1 trillion digital economy by 2030. This power-packed event brings together policymakers, tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to foster strategic dialogues that drive India's digital transformation.

India’s digital economy is expanding at nearly twice the pace of its overall GDP growth and is projected to contribute around 20% to the national GDP by 2029. The country’s internet user base is expected to cross 900 million by 2025, driven largely by rural adoption. This growth is being fuelled by increasing smartphone penetration, cheaper data plans, and a surge in regional content consumption—creating a fertile environment for startups, digital platforms, and next-gen tech ventures to scale rapidly.

At India Internet Day 2025, this digital momentum forms the backdrop for critical conversations on how India can not only participate in but also lead the global tech narrative. “India Internet Day has always been more than just a conference—it’s a platform where ideas turn into action. We’re especially excited about this year’s theme, ‘India 2030: From Digital Economy to Tech Superpower’. It captures the ambition and momentum of India’s innovation ecosystem as we look ahead to a tech-driven future,” said Upasana Sharma, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR.

Building on that vision, she added, “This year, we’re thrilled to welcome a trailblazing lineup of speakers, thought leaders, and visionaries from across sectors—and with almost 50 top investors in the room, ready to hear bold pitches and disruptive ideas, iDay 2025 promises to be a launchpad for the next wave of breakout ventures. This is where India’s next big leap begins.”

What To Expect At iDay 2025?

This year's theme, “India 2030: From Digital Economy to Tech Superpower”, will explore the nation's transformative journey towards becoming a global leader in technology. The event will highlight India's digital economy growth, the expansion of internet connectivity, and how AI is shaping industries, healthcare, agriculture, and innovation. Experts will discuss the country's advancements in 5G, smart infrastructure, digital governance, and AI-driven solutions, showcasing how India is leveraging technology to boost economic growth, bridge societal gaps, and position itself as a tech superpower by 2030.

Why You Can’t Miss iDay 2025

• Pitch Your Startup to 50+ Leading Investors - Meet and engage with top VCs and angel investors actively scouting the next breakout venture.

• Learn from the Best - Hear from tech pioneers, unicorn founders, global CEOs, and policy influencers shaping India’s digital future.

• Access Behind-the-Scenes Playbooks - Real stories, real strategies—how India’s most successful entrepreneurs built, scaled, and navigated the ecosystem.

• Unmatched Networking Opportunities - From curated networking lounges to investor-founder roundtables, connect with decision-makers who matter.

• Get Future-Ready - Deep dive into cutting-edge conversations on AI, 5G, digital public infrastructure, regional internet trends, and more.

• Celebrate Excellence - Witness the India Internet Day Awards 2025, honouring game-changing founders and operators from across the startup spectrum.

A Curated Speaker Lineup

Featuring an eclectic mix of influential voices, from global CEOs to startup disruptors, iDay 2025 will unpack the real-world trends shaping India’s digital economy. This year’s speaker lineup includes event co-chairs Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Leverage Edu; Apurva Chamaria, Global Head, VC Partnership, Google; Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik; and senior industry leaders like Sanjeev Bikhchandani - Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Infoedge, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum (SPF); Akshat Babbar, Managing Director, ChrysCapital; Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, One97 and Paytm; and Ankur Warikoo, Founder, WebVeda. The event will also feature interactive deep dives, fireside chats, and behind-the-scenes playbooks from the frontlines of entrepreneurship and public policy.

In a world increasingly defined by tech disruption, iDay 2025 positions itself as a strategic forum to imagine, design, and mobilise India’s digital ambitions. It is not just an event—it’s where the country’s digital doctrine is written, debated, and launched into action.

For more information, speaker details, and registration, visit iday.in

