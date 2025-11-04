TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025: India Working To Strengthen Its Path Toward Technological Sovereignty, Says GoI Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund at the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025. This shows the government's emphasis on reserach and innovation. Speaking at the TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025, Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, GOI said that India stands at a defining moment in its deep-tech journey.

"The Research, Development and Innovation Fund is a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower corporates, industries, and startups across sunrise sectors such as quantum, AI, semiconductors, biotech, and advanced manufacturing. With liberalized norms and a two-tier fund management model, it aims to catalyse private sector R&D, promote IP creation within India, and strengthen our path toward technological sovereignty. The government’s role is to enable, not control - fostering risk-taking and long-term R&D investment that builds India’s innovation strength,” he said.

At the two-day TiEcon Delhi-NCR, a keynote fireside conversation titled “Quantum Leap: Accelerating India’s Tech Sovereignty” brought together Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST- GOI), and Dr. Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman Emeritus, TiE Delhi-NCR. The discussion highlighted India’s focus on strengthening deep-tech capabilities through collaborative R&D, private sector participation, and startup-led innovation - a vision that aligns closely with the objectives of the newly launched RDI Fund.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing his perspective, Dr. Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman Emeritus, TiE Delhi-NCR, said, “India’s ambition to achieve tech sovereignty depends on uniting scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution. By deepening collaboration between academia, research, and startups, we can turn cutting-edge discoveries into world-class products. TiE Delhi-NCR continues to be a catalyst for this ecosystem, connecting innovators, investors, and policymakers to drive India’s next wave of technological breakthroughs.”

The session followed the inaugural keynote by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industries, who emphasised the government’s vision to build a deep-tech ecosystem powered by innovation and youth engagement. Organised by TiE Delhi-NCR, TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025 brought together policymakers, investors, founders, and global thought leaders to discuss India’s next growth frontier in technology and entrepreneurship.