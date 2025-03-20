'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters Displayed In Patna To Support Lalu Yadav Post ED Questioning - WATCH

A poster with the line 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' was put up in front of the Patna residence of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the land-for-job scam.

Visuals of the poster in support of the veteran leader surfaced on Thursday. "Na jhuka hun, na jhukunga, Tiger abhi zinda hai,” (I have not bowed down, nor will I bow down ever, Tiger is still alive)," the poster developed.

The poster also had pictures of Lalu and his son and RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav.

According to news agency PTI, the ED on Wednesday grilled the RJD president for nearly four hours in connection with the land-for-jobs case, officials said. His eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is also the RJD MP from Pataliputra, accompanied him.

Also Read: 'Maize' Is The New Political Weapon In Bihar Polls; Tejashwi Yadav Slams Centre

On Tuesday, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, both named as co-accused in the case, had been questioned by the ED for close to four hours.

Meanwhile, Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi, who is also named as an accused, told reporters elsewhere, “The more we are harassed, the stronger we shall become. Of course, the case is politically motivated. Had I not been in politics, I would not have been dragged into this. I had predicted after the Delhi assembly elections that now the agencies will turn their gaze towards Bihar.”

Also Read: Dance Or Get ‘Suspended’: Lalu Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Threatens Cop During Holi Celebrations

Speaking to ANI, on Yadav appearing before the ED, BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh said, “...the truth has come out in the Lok Sabha elections. If the eyes of the Rashtriya Janata Dal have not opened yet, then they do not have an answer. We are accountable to the public. We have won because of the trust of the public…”

Also speaking to ANI, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “...Bihar does not want a Chief Minister from the corrupt family. Bihar wants Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.”

(with agencies’ inputs)