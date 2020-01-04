Tiger Hill, parts of North-East receive fresh snowfall

Darjeeling/Sikkim: Top tourist destination of India Darjeeling, Siliguri, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Saturday (January 4). Darjeeling's Tiger Hill received seasons first snowfall and the temperature went below zero degrees. Siliguri's Sandakfu was also covered with a white blanket of snow but most of the tourist in the place went downhill before the snowfall. The snowfall took place in the peak point of hill.

Heavy snowfall has occurred in Sikkim's Lachen and Lambung since Friday (January 4) due to which the movement of trains were affected. Tsomgo Nathula has been closed due to the snowfall. Heavy snowfall is observed in a wide area of ​​North and East Sikkim.

Several tourists across India are visiting these places and were happy to experience snowfall. The tourists said, ''we are very much lucky to experience snowfall, though it's not a heavy we are still enjoying it.'' The tourists are mainly from places like Ranchi, Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam.

Cold wave conditions tightened its grip in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday with picturesque tourist spot Manali got fresh snowfall, weather officials said. Also, fresh spell of snow was witnessed in some places in Shimla district, bringing cheers on the faces of tourists.