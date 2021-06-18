हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger

Tiger mowed down while crossing national highway in Madhya Pradesh

Tiger mowed down while crossing national highway in Madhya Pradesh
ANI photo

Umaria: A tiger was killed after being mowed down by a vehicle while crossing a national highway in Gunghutti range of Umaria forest division in Madhya Pradesh early on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred on NH-43, around 35 kms away from Umaria district headquarters, he said.

"It appears that some light vehicle hit the big cat around 3 am. The body parts of the tiger were intact," Umaria Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mohit Sood told PTI over phone.

The post-mortem of the tiger is being carried out, he said, adding that the feline was not from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. It was not from a protected forest area, the DFO said.

"I have talked to our forest department officials about putting up signboards to sensitise drivers on the highway about maintaining caution while driving in the area to avoid the recurrence of such accidents," he said.

"We have also requested the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct speed breakers on NH-43," Sood said, adding that some other necessary steps would also be taken to prevent such mishaps. 

