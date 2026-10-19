/Tiger Shroff attack: New gangs, same old fear – is Bollywood reliving its underworld era?

New Delhi: From extortion calls in the 1990s to threats circulated online today, Mumbai’s film industry has faced underworld intimidation for decades. Gunmen opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday (October 18), injuring his driver and another person. The actor escaped unhurt. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the police have not so far confirmed claim.
The shooting brings back memories of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when gangsters targeted film producers, directors and music industry professionals over extortion demands and disputes involving the business. Recent attacks and threats involving Salman Khan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have also raised fears for the safety of people working in the Bollywood.
The attack took place on Sunday evening near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the car carrying Shroff after his football session. The actor escaped without injury, while his driver and a bystander sustained gunshot wounds. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
The Mumbai Police arrested three suspects at Rajasthan’s Kota railway station a day after the shooting. The accused were travelling by train when investigators caught up with them. The police are examining the circumstances of the attack and the suspects’ alleged associations with the gang.
Shortly after the shooting, a social media post and an audio recording surfaced, both claiming responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi network. The claim also threatened people working with Salman Khan. Investigators are examining the material and trying to establish the identities of those behind it. The appearance of a claim in the gang’s name does not, by itself, establish who ordered the shooting.
The violence haunting the industry today carries the echoes of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when criminal gangs led by underworld dons such as Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel and Abu Salem targeted people across Mumbai’s film business.
Film producer Mukesh Duggal was shot dead in 1997 over a financing dispute. That same year, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived an assassination attempt outside his Tardeo office when his police bodyguard returned fire. Months later, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was gunned down outside a temple in Versova by hitmen associated with Abu Salem.
The violence continued into the new millennium. In January 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot at outside his Santa Cruz office shortly after the success of 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. In 2001, Ajit Dewani, secretary to actor Manisha Koirala, was murdered in an attack over an extortion dispute.
Gangsters sought to control film financing, distribution and theatrical releases through intimidation, extortion demands and armed attacks. Bollywood’s financial reach made the industry a target for criminal networks seeking money and influence over its business.
The threat became serious enough for industry leaders to approach then-Mumbai Police Commissioner MN Singh. Reports from that period said the delegation warned that film production could move out of Mumbai if the state failed to protect the industry.
The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was enacted in 1999 as part of the state’s response to organised crime. Police crackdowns and extraditions also led to the arrests or imprisonment of several underworld dons, including Abu Salem, Chhota Rajan and Arun Gawli. These measures weakened several criminal networks, although threats against people in the film industry did not disappear.
The methods used to intimidate Bollywood have evolved. Investigators now have to examine online threats, audio messages and alleged recruitment through digital platforms, along with traditional methods of tracing money, weapons and communications. Social media posts can also allow criminal groups or people claiming to represent them to publicise threats and claim responsibility for attacks.
The October 2024 murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in Bandra East brought the Bishnoi gang into headlines. A post claiming responsibility for the killing referred to the politician’s close ties with actor Salman Khan. The police investigated the post and the alleged role of people associated with the gang. In April 2024, gunmen had also fired shots outside Khan’s Bandra residence.
On February 1, 2026, armed men fired five rounds outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home. The firing caused no injuries. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, and the subsequent police chargesheet alleged that the attack was carried out to establish the gang’s supremacy. Investigators said that the accused had done a recce of Shetty’s residence before the shooting and acted on the directions of alleged gang associates.
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