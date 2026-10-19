Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Tiger Shroff attack: New gangs, same old fear – is Bollywood reliving its underworld era?

Tiger Shroff attack: New gangs, same old fear – is Bollywood reliving its underworld era?

The shooting has revived questions about how organised crime has adapted its methods of intimidation, from extortion and targeted killings to online threats and claims of responsibility.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Tiger Shroff attack: New gangs, same old fear – is Bollywood reliving its underworld era?
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tiger Shroff attack: New gangs, same old fear – is Bollywood reliving its underworld era?
2
3
4
5