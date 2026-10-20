/Tiger Shroff attack: Was another celebrity the target before shooters turned to actor?

Mumbai: The firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday (October 18) may have followed a change in the attackers’ original plan, according to details emerging from the investigation.
Questioning of the three alleged shooters who were arrested from Kota in Rajasthan reveals that the accused had travelled to Mumbai intending to target another high-profile personality. They allegedly turned their attention to Shroff after failing to reach their intended target.
Investigators are also probing how the accused gathered information about the actor’s daily routine. According to reports, the attackers used social media posts and Instagram reels uploaded by the actor’s fans to learn about his movements.
The police are looking into whether publicly available posts helped them identify places he visited regularly and plan the attack.
The investigation is looking into how social media posts may have helped the attackers track the actor’s movements. Investigators suspect that the attackers monitored Shroff’s movements before opening fire at his car as he left a football ground in Juhu.
The police suspect that the accused visited the football ground before the shooting to check whether Shroff would be there. They are examining CCTV footage from the days leading up to the attack to reconstruct their movements and establish how they prepared for the assault.
A report by The Indian Express said CCTV footage and call data records showed the presence of the three accused at the Juhu ground on October 11, a week before the firing. Investigators suspect they may have planned to target the actor that day, but left when he did not show up. They allegedly returned on October 18 and waited at the venue before firing at his car as he was leaving.
The police are also checking whether the suspects visited other locations associated with the actor. Reports suggest that the police are reviewing footage from around his residence and the football ground to trace the accused and establish the timeline of their movements.
The attack took place at around 7 pm near Pushpa Narsee Park. Three men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle. Two of them opened fire at Shroff’s BMW while the third waited on the bike to help them escape. The actor’s driver, Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, was injured in the firing. The actor reached the Santacruz police station with his driver before they were taken to Nanavati Hospital.
A social media post claiming responsibility for the firing has also surfaced in the name of people associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police have been investigating the claim and the alleged gang connection.
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