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Tiger Shroff attack: Was another celebrity the target before shooters turned to actor?

The police are investigating whether the accused used Instagram posts and reels to track the actor’s movements and whether he was their original target or a substitute after another plan failed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Tiger Shroff attack: Was another celebrity the target before shooters turned to actor?
Image Credit: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff firing case accused after being arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI)

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