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  • /Tiger Shroff case: Why can’t Mumbai Police take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody? The legal hurdle explained

Tiger Shroff case: Why can’t Mumbai Police take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody? The legal hurdle explained

A Union Home Ministry order restricts the transfer of the jailed gangster. It creates a legal barrier for investigators pursuing cases against him.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Tiger Shroff case: Why can’t Mumbai Police take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody? The legal hurdle explained
Image Credit: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (File photo: ANI)

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