/Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 suspects held in Kota planned to flee to Nepal, say police

Three suspects, including a minor, have been arrested at Kota railway station in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Preliminary questioning revealed that the accused planned to travel to Delhi before fleeing to Nepal, Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said on Monday.
The Kota City Police apprehended the suspects after receiving intelligence that they were travelling to Kota aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express. A police team surrounded and searched the train, completing the operation in around 15 minutes before taking all three into custody.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar; and a minor.
According to SP Gautam, Hrithik had been living in Mumbai for the past few years.
Preliminary questioning also indicated that Rehan alias Sukka was in contact with Anil Pandit, who is reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are investigating whether this connection had any role in the shooting.
The weapon allegedly used in the firing has not been recovered so far. Investigators will question the suspects further to determine where it was taken after the incident and establish whether others were involved in the attack.
A team from the Mumbai Police has reached Kota, and the process of handing over the suspects to them is under way.
The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was returning by car from a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area.
According to police, the assailants fired at the vehicle with a pistol, injuring the driver. Another person present at the scene was also hit by a bullet.
A Mumbai Police official said Shroff managed to lean forward when the shots were fired, helping him avoid a direct hit. However, he sustained an injury from a fragment of shattered glass.
The investigation is continuing to establish the motive behind the attack, trace the weapon used in the shooting and determine whether other individuals were involved.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.