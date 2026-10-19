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  • /Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 suspects held in Kota planned to flee to Nepal, say police

Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 suspects held in Kota planned to flee to Nepal, say police

The weapon allegedly used in the firing has not been recovered so far.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 suspects held in Kota planned to flee to Nepal, say police
Image Credit: Left- Two suspects apprehended in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Kota, Rajasthan, Right- Actor Tiger Shroff following the firing incident in Mumbai. (IANS)

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