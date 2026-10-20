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Tiger Shroff firing case: Four more accused, including two women, arrested by Delhi Police

Officials from the Maharashtra Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, subsequently moved an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and the formal arrest of the accused. The court allowed the application, following which the Mumbai Police formally arrested them.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: Four more accused, including two women, arrested by Delhi Police
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Delhi Police Special Cell

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