/Tiger Shroff firing case: Four more accused, including two women, arrested by Delhi Police

Four people accused in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have been formally arrested by the Mumbai Police after being apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell, New Delhi Range. According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the four accused, Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23), were produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Delhi | Firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | Four accused were arrested by the Special Cell, New Delhi Range (NDR), today and produced before the Court vide Kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of BNSS. The arrested persons include Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23), and Babita (23). Thereafter, an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest was moved before the Court by the officials of Maharashtra Police, CID, Mumbai. The Court allowed the said application, and the above accused were formally arrested by them. Subsequently, an application seeking three days’ transit remand of the accused was moved by the Mumbai Police team, which was allowed by the Court: Delhi Police Special Cell (Pic Source: Delhi Police Special Cell)— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
Officials from the Maharashtra Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, subsequently moved an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and the formal arrest of the accused. The court allowed the application, following which the Mumbai Police formally arrested them.
The Mumbai Police team then sought three days’ transit remand to take the accused to Mumbai. The court granted the request, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.
The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car. Mumbai Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the attack, the motive behind it and the alleged links of those involved.
According to preliminary information from the investigation, the accused may have initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood personality before allegedly shifting their focus to Tiger Shroff. Investigators are also examining claims that the accused tracked the actor’s movements and gathered information about his security arrangements through Instagram posts and reels shared by his fans.
The firing took place on a busy Sunday evening and was captured on video. Tiger Shroff, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries. Mumbai Police said five to six rounds were fired at the actor’s car.
A motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters was later recovered in an abandoned condition in Andheri. Investigators are also examining the accused’s alleged links with organised criminal networks, including claims of contact with an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Police are continuing their investigation to establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether a wider conspiracy was involved.
(With agencies' inputs)
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