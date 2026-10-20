/Tiger Shroff firing case: Four more accused, including two women, arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi | Firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | Four accused were arrested by the Special Cell, New Delhi Range (NDR), today and produced before the Court vide Kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of BNSS. The arrested persons include Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23), and Babita (23). Thereafter, an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest was moved before the Court by the officials of Maharashtra Police, CID, Mumbai. The Court allowed the said application, and the above accused were formally arrested by them. Subsequently, an application seeking three days’ transit remand of the accused was moved by the Mumbai Police team, which was allowed by the Court: Delhi Police Special Cell (Pic Source: Delhi Police Special Cell)