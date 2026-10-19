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  • /Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police says no minor among 3 accused, probes Bishnoi gang link

Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police says no minor among 3 accused, probes Bishnoi gang link

The firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The accused allegedly opened fire at his vehicle, injuring the driver.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police says no minor among 3 accused, probes Bishnoi gang link
Image Credit: Left- ANI/X, Center, Right- IANS

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Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police says no minor among 3 accused, probes Bishnoi gang link
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