/Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police says no minor among 3 accused, probes Bishnoi gang link

Mumbai Police has clarified that no minor is among the three people arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, contradicting earlier information provided by Kota Police.
The accused include two men from Haryana and Bihar, respectively, and are being brought under Mumbai Police custody for further investigation.
Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roushan said on Monday that 20 teams had been formed to trace those involved in the attack. The suspects were apprehended at Kota railway station in Rajasthan while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express.
“We have three accused now; two are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. No minor accused in this case,” Roushan said.
He added that the case was being investigated under sections relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Legal proceedings to take custody of all three accused are under way.
Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said preliminary questioning indicated that Rehan alias Sukka had been in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Police are investigating whether this connection had any role in the firing. Gautam said the suspects were being questioned and that further interrogation would help establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.
The weapon allegedly used in the shooting has not yet been recovered. Investigators are questioning the accused to determine what happened to the firearm after the incident.
According to Kota Police, the suspects were detained after officers received information at around 9.45 am that they were travelling towards Rajasthan by train.
A special team cordoned off the railway station and searched the Pune-Jaipur Express, apprehending the three men in an operation that took around 15 minutes.
During preliminary questioning, the suspects reportedly revealed that they planned to travel to Delhi before fleeing to Nepal. Kota Police said they had intended to leave the country.
The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, 18, from Sonipat in Haryana, and Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter, 22, from Begusarai in Bihar, who had been living in Mumbai’s Andheri West for the past few years. Kota Police had earlier said a minor was also among those detained.
A Mumbai Police team has reached Kota, and the process of handing over the accused is under way.
DCP Roushan said investigators were examining all available clues and verifying information circulating on social media.
“There are pieces of information floating on social media, but we are still verifying those claims,” he said.
He added that police had no information on record indicating that Tiger Shroff had received threat calls before the incident. Investigators would continue examining the case to establish whether a larger conspiracy was involved.
“We have started an investigation, and in due course we will come to know about the larger conspiracy in this case,” Roushan said.
He added that the police were following standard operating procedures and earlier court orders applicable to such cases.
The firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The accused allegedly opened fire at his vehicle, injuring the driver.
Shroff escaped a direct gunshot injury but sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and fragments of shattered glass, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after visiting the actor’s residence on Sunday night.
Shinde said Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, had been shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government’s support.
“Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated,” Shinde said.
The investigation is continuing to establish the motive behind the attack, recover the weapon and determine whether others were involved.
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