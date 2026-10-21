/Tiger Shroff firing case: Who are Radha and Babita, 2 women arrested?

Two women from Uttar Pradesh allegedly carried the pistol used in the October 18 firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car to Mumbai, according to investigators. They are among four people arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the case. The Special Cell said the arrests were made for the suspected role of the accused in procuring and transporting the weapon.
The four are Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha and Babita, both 23, from Uttar Pradesh.
Police allege the weapon travelled a long way before reaching the city. Investigators say they have uncovered an interstate supply route that ran from Amritsar to Mumbai. They suspect links to US-based gangster Anil Pandit.
Pandit and Kunal are said to have spoken through an encrypted messaging application.
According to police, Kunal then brought Radha into the plan. The two had met around two months earlier. Police allege he later enlisted her to carry the firearm to Mumbai. The women reached the Dadar area on October 17 and checked into a hotel.
Some reports give an earlier travel date, and investigators are expected to settle the timeline as questioning continues.
The firing took place around 7 pm on October 18, when assailants targeted Shroff's car in Juhu. Police say Pandit contacted Kunal after the attack. He allegedly said the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked Kunal to arrange their escape.
The role of those who may have helped the shooters after the attack is now part of the probe.
The arrests came within days of the incident. Both women were reportedly caught at New Delhi railway station on October 20.
Mumbai Police have secured three days' transit remand for all four accused, which allows them to be taken to the city for questioning.
Some reports have linked the arms network behind the weapon supply to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police have not publicly confirmed the full extent of that connection, and the claim remains part of the ongoing investigation.
The case has again raised concern about how weapons move across states and how gangs use couriers who may not draw attention. Officials are expected to question the accused about who supplied the pistol, who gave the instructions, and how the shooters planned to leave Mumbai.
They are also likely to examine call records, hotel details and travel history to build the chain of events.
All four accused are yet to present their side in court, and the allegations remain unproven. Further details are expected once the accused are brought to Mumbai and questioned by the city police.
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