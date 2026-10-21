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Tiger Shroff firing case: Who are Radha and Babita, 2 women arrested?

The arrests came within days of the incident. Both women were reportedly caught at New Delhi railway station on October 20.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: Who are Radha and Babita, 2 women arrested?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Tiger Shroff firing case: Who are Radha and Babita, 2 women arrested?
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