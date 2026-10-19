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Tiger Shroff’s car sprayed with bullets in Mumbai: video shows 5 shots, 3 suspects fleeing on bike

A video purportedly showing gunmen firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has surfaced, while two alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
Tiger Shroff’s car sprayed with bullets in Mumbai: video shows 5 shots, 3 suspects fleeing on bike
Image Credit: Screengrab/X

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Tiger Shroff’s car sprayed with bullets in Mumbai: video shows 5 shots, 3 suspects fleeing on bike
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