/Tiger Shroff’s car sprayed with bullets in Mumbai: video shows 5 shots, 3 suspects fleeing on bike

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows multiple rounds being fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm near Pushpa Park in Juhu, close to Jamnabai Narsee School, while Shroff was returning from a football match at a club.
The footage appears to show two assailants firing at Shroff’s vehicle before escaping on a motorcycle with a third person. One of the men can be seen firing several shots, while the other appears to attempt to fire as well. Zee Media could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff's car… Glad he's safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8— Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026
Following the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack through posts shared on various social media platforms.
“We had called and explained to him (Tiger Shroff) but he did not understand. So today, we explained to him rather well that whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not abide by what we say or work with Salman Khan are next in line. Wait and watch,” they said in the post in Hindi, which was accompanied by a voice message.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Kumar Garg said Shroff sustained minor abrasions, while his driver, Firdos, suffered a gunshot injury to his left hand. Both were taken to Nanavati Hospital for medical treatment, where Shroff was later discharged.
Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan, 35, was taken to Cooper Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest. According to a hospital spokesperson, the bullet entered 2 cm below his left nipple, and he was admitted to the surgery department. Doctors said his condition was stable.
Mumbai Police personnel arrived at the scene after being alerted to the incident. The area was cordoned off, and ballistics experts were called in to recover shell casings from the site.
The officer added that police were examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene.
Later that evening, one person was detained in Santacruz in connection with the case. However, the individual’s identity and suspected involvement were not known at the time of publication, Hindustan Times reported.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry, bringing back memories of recent attacks on prominent film personalities allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.
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