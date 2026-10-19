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  • /Tiger Shroff suffers gunpowder burns on his hand; Dy CM Shinde vows strict action against gangs

Tiger Shroff suffers gunpowder burns on his hand; Dy CM Shinde vows strict action against gangs

Tiger Shroff sustained gunpowder burns to his right hand after five rounds were fired at his BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area, prompting Maharashtra leaders to promise strict action against those responsible.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Tiger Shroff suffers gunpowder burns on his hand; Dy CM Shinde vows strict action against gangs
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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