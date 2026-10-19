/Tiger Shroff suffers gunpowder burns on his hand; Dy CM Shinde vows strict action against gangs

Tiger Shroff sustained gunpowder burns to his right hand during a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after visiting the actor at his residence. Describing the incident as serious, Shinde vowed strict action against those responsible and warned that no gang or individual would be allowed to revive gang wars in Mumbai.
Shinde said five shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s BMW on Sunday evening as the actor was leaving after playing a football match. Although Shroff escaped being directly hit by a bullet, his driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries in the incident.
After meeting the actor, Shinde said Shroff had suffered gunpowder burns to his right hand during the firing. He added that the actor’s family, including his mother, was concerned about their safety and had told him that they had no disputes or enmity with anyone.
“This is a major incident. five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figure."
The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government and police would give the case top priority, emphasising that the safety of celebrities facing threats was as important as that of ordinary citizens.
"No gang or individual will be allowed to indulge in intimidation or hooliganism in Mumbai. No one will be spared," he said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken the incident seriously.
Shinde also urged celebrities to promptly report any threatening calls to the police, assuring them that the government would take all necessary steps to protect them.
"I would only say that, just as gang wars were brought to an end in the 1990s, we will not allow them to return to Mumbai," he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and actor Tiger Shroff after the firing incident. Fadnavis sought details of the case from the police commissioner and instructed him to promptly arrest the assailants, speed up the investigation and take stringent action against those responsible.
Preliminary information indicates that three men arrived on a motorcycle, with two allegedly firing shots while the third remained on the bike to help them escape. A video that emerged after the incident appeared to show one of the shooters firing several rounds, while the other also appeared to attempt to fire. The suspects were subsequently seen fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.
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