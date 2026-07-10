/‘Tihar food is too spicy’: US mercenary arrested by NIA urges court for shrimp, pasta and bottled water in jail

New Delhi: A US citizen arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an alleged terror conspiracy case has approached a Delhi court with an unusual request, saying he has been unable to eat the food served in Tihar Jail and should be allowed to prepare his own meals while in judicial custody.
Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who has been behind bars since April, told the court that the prison diet is too "spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy" for him. Claiming he has been on a hunger strike for more than 50 days, he has sought permission to cook his own food using ingredients and utensils purchased entirely at his family's expense.
The plea was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at the Patiala House Court. The court has asked Tihar Jail authorities to file their response and has listed the matter for hearing on July 21.
In his application, VanDyke said he has not been able to have the meals served in the jail because they are very different from the food he is used to eating.
"The Applicant/Accused... has been constrained to remain on a hunger strike since 06.05.2026," the petition states. It further says that, as an American citizen, he is "not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons".
Through his lawyer, he argued that the food has caused "severe physical discomfort" and has affected his health.
According to the petition, he has lost nearly 30 pounds (around 14 kilograms) since beginning the hunger strike. It also claims he has developed vision problems because of inadequate nutrition and has experienced a drastic fall in his strength, stamina and immunity.
Describing the request as a humanitarian one, his lawyer told the court that the plea is aimed only at protecting his health while he is in judicial custody. The application also says VanDyke's family is ready to bear all expenses for the food, cooking equipment and any other items needed.
If the court grants permission, he wants to keep food items, including lentils, red meat, chicken, fish (shrimp), pasta, uncooked noodles, rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk and bottled water.
He has also requested permission to use an induction cooker, pots, bowls and a plastic chopper so he can prepare his own meals in the jail.
VanDyke was arrested by the NIA at Kolkata airport on March 13 along with six Ukrainian nationals. According to the agency, they were part of a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities against India.
The NIA has alleged that the accused maintained links with banned Indian insurgent groups and supplied them with weapons and other equipment. Investigators also claim the accused provided training to these groups and admitted during questioning that they had direct contact with armed terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles.
According to the agency, a group of 14 Ukrainians entered India on tourist visas before travelling to Guwahati and later to Mizoram. The NIA alleges they crossed into Myanmar without the required permits, trained ethnic armed organisations and helped facilitate the supply of drone consignments from Europe to insurgent networks.
VanDyke and the other accused have been booked under several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including charges related to criminal conspiracy. The NIA is continuing its investigation into the alleged cross-border terror network.
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