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‘Tihar food is too spicy’: US mercenary arrested by NIA urges court for shrimp, pasta and bottled water in jail

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who has been behind bars since April, told the court that he has been on a hunger strike for more than 50 days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
‘Tihar food is too spicy’: US mercenary arrested by NIA urges court for shrimp, pasta and bottled water in jail
Image Credit: Matthew VanDyke. (Photo: matthewvandyke.com)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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