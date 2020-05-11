Tihar Jail on high alert after rape victim tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: The risk of coronavirus infection reaching Delhi's Tihar Jail premises increased after a coronavirus positive rape victim's accused was shifted to Tihar jail. The rape accused was shifted in Tihar jail number 2 in a few days back.

As soon as the Tihar Jail administration came to know that the report of the victim girl tested positive, the accused along with one inmate were also screened and tested for COVID0-19. However, their reports are likely to arrive by Monday (May 11, 2020).



Meanwhile, the Tihar jail administration says that social distancing is being followed in the jail, so there is nothing to worry as every new prisoner bought to the jail are screened for coronavirus.

Tihar jail number 2 is the same cell where don Shahabuddin and Chhota Rajan were prisoned but there was no contact among the prisoners.