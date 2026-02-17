Time-bound, accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Singh Cheema

The Bhagwant Mann Government has announced the formation of a Punjab Trade Commission in a significant step aimed at strengthening the state’s trading community and simplifying business operations for small traders, shopkeepers, and entrepreneurs. Punjab Finance, Excise & Taxation, and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to making governance more accessible and responsive to those who drive Punjab’s economy.

Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The key objective of the Commission is to ensure that traders no longer have to run pillar to post for routine approvals, departmental clearances, and day-to-day business-related work. For years, small traders and shopkeepers have been forced to waste valuable time moving between multiple offices even for minor issues. This must change, and this government is determined to change it.”

The PunjabMinister stated, “The Punjab Trade Commission will act as a dedicated platform to save the time, effort, and money of the trading community. It will provide a faster and smoother resolution mechanism for their issues, with a structured system, clear accountability, and time-bound solutions so that problems are not left hanging indefinitely.”

As part of the groundwork for the initiative, review meetings were held in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga, Malerkotla, Patiala, Roopnagar, Sangrur, Barnala, and Bathinda. In these meetings, government representatives, local administration, and concerned teams discussed the operational roadmap and district-level coordination with local shopkeepers, small business owners, and traders to ensure effective implementation of the Commission.

Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Traders and small businesses are the backbone of the state’s economy. Our government is fully committed to building a Punjab where honest business people can focus on expanding their work instead of getting stuck in paperwork, delays, and unnecessary harassment.”

The Minister reiterated, “The Punjab Trade Commission will be formed with the spirit of public service, transparency, and ease of doing business. Under one platform, traders will receive support, guidance, and quick solutions, ensuring that governance works for them, not against them.”