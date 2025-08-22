Time, Delays And Weapon Race: India’s Defence Ministry Faces Its Toughest Test Since Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: India’s security agencies have long prepared to deal with two hostile neighbours: Pakistan and China. Recent modernisation of military assets accelerated this planning. But a new challenge emerged: chronic delays in military hardware acquisition. Delays have become systemic. Acquiring a weapon system now takes five to six years, far longer than the official two-year timeline. Manufacturing and delivery add more years, depending on the platform’s size, complexity and vendor capacity.

Budget is not the constraint. India allocates the world’s fourth-largest defence budget. This year, Rs 6.8 lakh crore (USD 78.7 billion) has been earmarked. Indigenous capability is a top priority. Prime Minister Modi highlighted its importance during Operation Sindoor.

Since the May 7-10 skirmishes with Pakistan, the Defence Ministry approved over Rs 2 lakh crore in new hardware. The list includes drone boats, surface-to-air missiles, night sights for infantry combat vehicles, BrahMos fire control systems, medium-altitude drones and mountain radars.

On August 19, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared Rs 62,000 crore for 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets and Rs 19,000 crore for a Netra Mark-2 AEW&C system on an Airbus A321.

Delivery within five years is possible but rarely guaranteed. Decision-making delays persist. Even before Operation Sindoor, the MoD expressed concerns.

“Our procurement policy has long been broken. I make no secret of that. We have not been able to meet timelines. The timelines we set are too luxurious,” Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said in New Delhi on January 10.

Emergency procurement powers allow services to acquire equipment worth up to Rs 300 crore. On July 25, 13 contracts were signed for lightweight radars, drones, night sights, bulletproof jackets, ballistic helmets and quick-reaction fighting vehicles worth Rs 1,982 crore.

Frequent reliance on emergency powers highlights systemic weaknesses. The July 13 contracts marked the fifth such instance. Delivery within a year often fails, as manufacturers overestimate capacity while rushing for contracts.

‘Made in India’ projects face long pipelines. The Tejas Mark 1A jet exemplifies this. The Indian Aair Force (IAF) initially ordered 83 in 2021. The order later increased to 180. A single large order could create economies of scale, reduce unit costs, enable multiple production lines and maintain consistent production.

Ongoing 2025 is being treated as “the year of reform”. Two months after Operation Sindoor, the defence secretary pledged to complete procurements within the two-year mandate. The MoD will review and streamline the Defence Acquisition Policy. Committees will enforce time-bound procedures, from requests for proposals to Acceptance of Necessity.

‘Make in India’ will expand through joint ventures and technology transfers. India aims to become a global defence manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub. Reforms will cover categorisation, ease of business, trials, post-contract management and fast-track absorption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI). The overhaul will be comprehensive and decisive.