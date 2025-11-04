Time For India To Test Catastrophic Hydrogen Bomb, New Nukes? Why It May Be Right Moment For New Delhi To Validate Its Lethal Power — Explained

Time For India To Test Hydrogen Bomb? As global nuclear politics heats up again, a new question is echoing through New Delhi’s strategic corridors — is it time for India to revisit its thermonuclear ambitions? The debate reignited after former US President Donald Trump reportedly renewed calls for the United States military to prepare for potential nuclear testing, breaking a three-decade-long pause that has been in place since 1992. The move followed reports of Russia conducting tests of the Poseidon — a nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable underwater drone — and Trump's claims that Pakistan has been conducting covert nuclear experiments.

Although the Kremlin denied that the Poseidon tests were nuclear, the developments have unsettled the global nuclear balance and reignited strategic calculations in South Asia.

A Renewed Debate

In India, these events have triggered introspection about the country’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear testing. Since the 1998 Pokhran-II series, India has maintained a commitment to “credible minimum deterrence” under its no-first-use (NFU) nuclear policy. The doctrine, designed to ensure stability, has withstood decades of regional tensions — yet the changing global nuclear order is forcing experts to question whether restraint still serves India’s long-term security needs.

Professor Happymon Jacob, founder of the Centre for Security and Development Research and editor of India’s World magazine, argued on social media that the US stance could present an opportunity for India. “Should the U.S. resume nuclear testing, India must seize the opportunity to conduct its own thermonuclear tests, thus validating its deterrent and putting an end to lingering doubts about the success of the 1998 thermonuclear tests,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on October 31.

Numbers Behind the Deterrent

According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), as of 2025, India’s nuclear stockpile stands at roughly 180 warheads. In comparison, Pakistan is estimated to possess around 170 warheads, with projections suggesting its arsenal could reach 200 by 2028 due to increased fissile material production.

China’s arsenal, however, looms much larger — with approximately 600 nuclear warheads in 2025, and projections suggesting it may grow to 1,000 by 2030, as noted in the U.S. Department of Defense’s 2024 China Military Power Report.

Beijing’s deployment of advanced systems like the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) — capable of carrying multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) — adds further complexity to India’s deterrence posture. The missile’s MIRV capability allows a single launch to strike multiple targets, complicating missile defense efforts across Asia.

India declared itself a nuclear weapons state after Pokhran-II in May 1998, which included a claimed thermonuclear (hydrogen bomb) test.

Strategic Dilemma For New Delhi

With two nuclear-armed neighbors — Pakistan to the west and China to the north — India faces a dual deterrence challenge that few countries in the world confront. Analysts suggest that while India’s nuclear posture remains fundamentally defensive, a resumption of global nuclear testing could force its hand.

Any new test by India, however, would come with diplomatic risks. The country’s voluntary moratorium has been a cornerstone of its responsible nuclear image, helping it secure key international agreements such as the US–India Civil Nuclear Deal (2008) and membership in various export control regimes. Violating the moratorium could attract international criticism or sanctions, particularly from Western partners.

Yet, proponents argue that if major powers like the U.S. and Russia abandon restraint, India cannot afford to lag behind technologically. Renewed testing could allow India to validate its thermonuclear designs, modernize its warhead miniaturization for MIRV-capable missiles, and reinforce its long-term deterrence credibility.

A Global Race Rekindled

As of 2025, nine nations officially possess nuclear weapons: the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea. Of these, five — the US, Russia, China, France, and the U.K. — have confirmed hydrogen bomb capabilities. India and North Korea’s claims remain disputed.

With nuclear competition intensifying among great powers, and Asia fast becoming the center of strategic rivalry, the coming years may determine whether India continues its cautious restraint — or chooses to prove, once and for all, the true power of its hydrogen bomb.