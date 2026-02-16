‘Time for results, not politics’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes on Opposition, opens development coffers for East Delhi

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately ₹1,075 crore at the Ramlila Ground in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi, along with Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Harsh Malhotra. The projects pertain to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The Chief Minister stated that strong infrastructure is essential for balanced development in Delhi. These projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh; Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Development Board and MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Shri Arvinder Singh Lovely; MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Shri Abhay Verma; MLA from Vishwas Nagar, Shri Om Prakash Sharma; MLA from Shahdara, Shri Sanjay Goyal; MLA from Krishna Nagar, Shri Anil Goyal; MLA from Patparganj, Shri Ravinder Singh Negi; MLA from Trilokpuri, Shri Ravi Kant, along with other dignitaries, were present.

The Chief Minister remarked that residents of the Trans-Yamuna region had long awaited proper development of their lanes, drains and roads. The foundation-laying of projects worth nearly ₹1,075 crore marks a historic step towards ending that prolonged wait. The Government’s aim is to ensure equitable development across Delhi and provide citizens with world-class facilities.

Aiming at previous governments, the Chief Minister said that if, after years in power, fundamental issues such as broken roads, open drains and inadequate schools and hospitals persist, it clearly reflects administrative failure. The present Government believes in delivering results, not politics. No part of Delhi will remain deprived of development.

She emphasised that eliminating the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna remains a key priority, and that development will be ensured uniformly across the entire city. As roads are built, drains covered and essential infrastructure delivered on the ground, citizens will witness the tangible results of their trust and mandate.

Smt. Rekha Gupta further stated that over the past year, the Delhi Government has established a new work culture to accelerate development. Regular monitoring, time-bound implementation and transparency have been given the highest priority. She said this is not merely a foundation-laying ceremony but a commitment to building a developed Delhi. Officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines and with high-quality standards.

Expansion of Road Infrastructure

The PWD will begin work on strengthening and improving 236 roads at a cost of approximately ₹782 crore. Once completed, these works will ensure smoother traffic flow and safer, more convenient travel for citizens. In addition, five-foot overbridges will be constructed at a cost of around ₹21 crore, providing relief and safety for pedestrians.

Strong Focus on Drainage and Flood Control

Several key works are also being undertaken under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. These include reconstruction of 10 drains, improvement of 3 drains, construction of 24 boundary walls, and construction of 18 roads and bridges. Approximately ₹272 crore will be spent on these projects. Upon completion, they will significantly improve rainwater drainage, reduce waterlogging and provide lasting relief to affected areas.