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  • /'Time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in J&K's future': LG Sinha

'Time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in J&K's future': LG Sinha

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave - From Exile to Excellence, which began at the SKICC in Srinagar. The event brought together displaced Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom returned to the Valley after 36 years, marking what participants described as a historic reconnection with their homeland.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
'Time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in J&K's future': LG Sinha

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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