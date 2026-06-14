'Time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in J&K's future': LG Sinha

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave - From Exile to Excellence, which began at the SKICC in Srinagar. The event brought together displaced Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom returned to the Valley after 36 years, marking what participants described as a historic reconnection with their homeland.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Published: Jun 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST join share