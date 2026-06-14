/'Time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in J&K's future': LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the time had come for Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in Jammu and Kashmir and contribute to the future of a transformed Union Territory.
He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave - From Exile to Excellence, which began at the SKICC in Srinagar. The event brought together displaced Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom returned to the Valley after 36 years, marking what participants described as a historic reconnection with their homeland.
The opening ceremony was attended by prominent political and civil dignitaries, including LG Sinha.
Addressing the gathering, Sinha said Kashmiri Pandits should reconnect with their roots and play an active role in shaping Jammu and Kashmir's future.
"The community's journey from displacement to global success is a remarkable example of courage, resilience and determination," he said.
Describing the occasion as historic, Sinha said, "I have before me the sons and daughters of this soil. We are witnessing a historic moment in Srinagar."
He said Kashmir had witnessed the pain of the community's displacement and was now witnessing its resurgence and renewed confidence.
The Lieutenant Governor said the community had faced two choices after displacement, one of hopelessness and defeat, and another of rebuilding and service to society.
"The easier path was despair, but you chose reconstruction, hard work and service. You transformed your struggle into strength and your pain into purpose. The real win for the community is preserving its identity and traditions," he said.
Calling the conclave a message of hope, Sinha said many members of the community who once faced displacement were now returning to engage with their homeland with renewed confidence.
"Those who were rendered shelterless and displaced are today returning with confidence. This itself sends a powerful message of hope and renewal," he said.
Sinha said the conclave also reflected growing confidence in Jammu and Kashmir's future and security environment.
"This gathering sends a strong message that faith in the future of Jammu and Kashmir has strengthened. The time has come to rebuild old bonds and reconnect with our shared heritage," he stated.
He said many people once believed the displaced community would never be able to recover or re-establish itself, but its resilience had proved them wrong.
"Many thought the community would never recover from displacement. Yet through determination, leadership and perseverance, you kept alive the dream of return and renewal," he said.
Describing the conclave as "a grand confluence of countless stories of courage", Sinha said a new Jammu and Kashmir was emerging, and the Kashmiri Pandit community would play a vital role in shaping its future.
"A new Jammu and Kashmir has emerged. Its strength, aspirations and future are closely linked with your participation and contribution," he told the gathering.
Saying that members of the community had remained connected to their roots despite living elsewhere, Sinha said, "Wherever you may live across the country or the world, your success remains connected to your roots and heritage."
He also described the conclave as a bridge between generations.
"This gathering connects generations and ensures that the memories, sacrifices and aspirations of the community continue to inspire the future," he said.
The Lieutenant Governor stressed that society must stand united against the tragedy of displacement and work collectively towards justice, dignity and reconciliation.
"It is a reminder that we must stand together against the pain of displacement and work towards justice, dignity and lasting reconciliation," he said.
Sinha also urged members of the community to establish institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I want you to build institutions, nurture talent and contribute to the growth of Jammu and Kashmir. Your experience and knowledge are invaluable for the future of this land," he said.
Meanwhile, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, said the issue of the return of Kashmiri Pandits required dialogue, reconciliation and a collective roadmap rather than a continuation of the blame game.
Wani said it would be unfair to hold the entire Kashmiri society responsible for the events that led to the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits.
"You cannot paint everyone with the same brush. There were people whose hearts beat for Kashmiri Pandits then and continue to do so even today," he said.
Referring to the turmoil of the past, Wani said, "A storm had come decades back that affected all of us, bringing immense suffering to Kashmiri Pandits, but Kashmiri Muslims also suffered. There were people with a particular mindset that wanted division and instability, but it would be wrong to blame an entire society for the actions of a few."
The conclave was attended by members of the Kashmiri Pandit delegation, speakers and other prominent personalities, who shared their views and suggestions on a future roadmap for the community's homecoming.
Senior civil administration officers, top police officials, civil society members, youth representatives and a large number of Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Employment Package were also present at the event.
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