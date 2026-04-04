'Time Square to Taj Mahal': Influencer’s 24-hour sprint to the India goes viral | WATCH

A US-based influencer's 24-hour trip from New York to the iconic Taj Mahal has gone viral on social media. The viral video documents the creator’s tightly packed itinerary, beginning in the heart of New York City before boarding a long-haul flight to India. With minimal luggage and a carefully planned schedule, the influencer managed to land in Delhi, travel onward to Agra, visit the monument, and begin the return journey — all within just 24 hours.

The Instagram creator shared the video on the social media platform, and the clip has garnered thousands of views online.

In the now-viral video, the creator could be seen boarding a flight from New York to Delhi and then travelling to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

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The influencer then went to visit the monument, where he took photos and videos.

Following this, the creator went on to see Itmad-ud-Daula, also known as Baby Taj. After this, he left for Delhi via cab to catch his flight back to the US.

"Yes, India is a day trip from NYC. Would you do this?" the creator wrote in the caption.

After a visit to the Taj Mahal, the influencer went sightseeing in Agra in an autorickshaw.

Watch the viral video here:

The white marble structure, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of Mumtaz Mahal, continues to draw millions of visitors each year.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

"This has to be the coolest video yet. Seriously so beautifully done. Love how you highlight the vibe of each location!" a comment read.

"The Taj Mahal looks UNREAL," another person said.

"Day trip to India IS WILD," a comment read.

"I love that you’re always including facts about the place you’re visiting! makes me want to visit these places even more," an Instagram user commented.

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