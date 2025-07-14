'Time To Leave': Man Tells Tale Of Traffic Woe Goes Viral, Chooses Hyderabad Over Bengaluru?

A Bengaluru man expressed his frustration over the traffic conditions of Karnataka's capital city and announced his plans to leave. He also claimed that because of diversion on the road, it took him nearly two hours to reach his office when usually it takes him 40 minutes.

The man's post about the Bengaluru traffic and diversion conditions went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In it, he also added that in one year, he will move to Hyderabad.



"Due to random (permanent) diversion it took me 1hr 50 min to reach office when in regular days it used to take 40 mins," he wrote.

"Time to leave Bangalore," the post added.

"In 1 year I’m moving to HYD for sure. The weather in HYD is hot only for 3 months and then it’s almost like BLR," the Bengaluru man continued.

Man Chooses Hyderabad Over Bengaluru?

In the comment section, he also added that several diversions on Outer Ring Road (ORR) have multiplied traffic.

"Moreover trucks, busses, water tanker, water on road and too much dust has made that area miserable," he wrote.

Talking about his commute to work, the X user said, "I ride bike to office and avoid driving 5 seater car to make sure I don’t add up to the traffic. One person in 5 seater car, is another reason why traffic has multiplied. I only drive car when we are 3 or 4 people going to office. Else always bike. If most of us think this way, we can still make blr traffic bearable."

Netizens' Reaction

"It took me 2 hours for 7 kms. HSR to Ecoworld," a social media user added in the comment section.

An X user commented below the post that he has been to both cities, and infrastructure-wise, Hyderabad is top notch, but it is accessible in West Hyderabad.

Another user shared his experience and commented, "Lived in both cities. Bangalore's infrastructure can't keep up with growth. Hyderabad planned better but lacks the same vibe."

Pointing out that Bengaluru is crowded, a user stated in the comment section that more people need to move or work remotely.